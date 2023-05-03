The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, COCO stock has gone up by 10.02%, with a monthly gain of 17.20% and a quarterly surge of 68.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for The Vita Coco Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.23% for COCO’s stock, with a 61.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Right Now?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 147.75x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is $22.17, which is -$1.01 below the current market price. The public float for COCO is 44.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COCO on May 03, 2023 was 302.69K shares.

COCO) stock’s latest price update

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO)’s stock price has increased by 13.69 compared to its previous closing price of 20.39. However, the company has seen a 10.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that Vita Coco Sinks on Margin Worries. Its CEO Sees Reasons for Optimism.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COCO reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for COCO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to COCO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

COCO Trading at 22.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO rose by +10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.21. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 67.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Burth Jonathan, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $12.71 back on Dec 14. After this action, Burth Jonathan now owns 186,007 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $101,695 using the latest closing price.

Liran Ira, the Director of The Vita Coco Company Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $12.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Liran Ira is holding 685,252 shares at $121,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.