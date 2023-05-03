The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has seen a 2.83% increase in the past week, with a 0.85% gain in the past month, and a 3.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for SJM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.91% for SJM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) Right Now?

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SJM is 0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SJM is $153.75, which is -$5.8 below the current price. The public float for SJM is 101.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SJM on May 03, 2023 was 922.96K shares.

SJM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) has surged by 1.06 when compared to previous closing price of 157.04, but the company has seen a 2.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $165 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJM reach a price target of $168. The rating they have provided for SJM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 14th, 2023.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to SJM, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

SJM Trading at 3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.28. In addition, The J. M. Smucker Company saw 0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from SMUCKER RICHARD K, who sale 51,373 shares at the price of $154.27 back on Mar 24. After this action, SMUCKER RICHARD K now owns 640,409 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company, valued at $7,925,313 using the latest closing price.

Knudsen Jeannette L, the Chief Legal Officer of The J. M. Smucker Company, sale 10,000 shares at $153.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Knudsen Jeannette L is holding 17,561 shares at $1,539,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+30.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for The J. M. Smucker Company stands at +7.87. The total capital return value is set at 8.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.19. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM), the company’s capital structure generated 56.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.16. Total debt to assets is 28.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.