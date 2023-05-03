The Impact of Market Fluctuations on The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s (MICS) Stock

The stock of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has gone up by 60.00% for the week, with a 40.85% rise in the past month and a -50.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 20.93% for MICS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.26% for MICS’s stock, with a -55.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) is $111.00, The public float for MICS is 0.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MICS on May 03, 2023 was 49.79K shares.

MICS) stock’s latest price update

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 53.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 60.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MICS Trading at 8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.48%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICS rose by +42.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5359. In addition, The Singing Machine Company Inc. saw -49.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICS starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 300 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Apr 19. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,807,800 shares of The Singing Machine Company Inc., valued at $504 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of The Singing Machine Company Inc., purchase 300 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 1,807,800 shares at $504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MICS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+22.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Singing Machine Company Inc. stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 2.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.