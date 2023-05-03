The Clorox Company (CLX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is 47.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLX is 0.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The public float for CLX is 122.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. On May 03, 2023, CLX’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.36 in relation to its previous close of 167.12. However, the company has experienced a 1.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CLX’s Market Performance

CLX’s stock has risen by 1.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.99% and a quarterly rise of 15.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for The Clorox Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for CLX stock, with a simple moving average of 14.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $155 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to CLX, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

CLX Trading at 6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.51. In addition, The Clorox Company saw 19.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from MACKAY A D DAVID, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $140.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, MACKAY A D DAVID now owns 600 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $140,630 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Eric H, the EVP – Chief Operating Officer of The Clorox Company, sale 585 shares at $154.83 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Reynolds Eric H is holding 17,289 shares at $90,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Equity return is now at value 108.50, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Clorox Company (CLX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.