The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has gone down by -0.70% for the week, with a -3.93% drop in the past month and a -10.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.35% for BNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.85% for BNS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Right Now?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BNS is 1.19B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume for BNS on May 03, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

BNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) has plunged by -2.87 when compared to previous closing price of 49.81, but the company has seen a -0.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BNS Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.23. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.