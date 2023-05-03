The -13.88% Decline of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (LPX) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has gone down by -0.52% for the week, with a 10.07% rise in the past month and a -12.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.80% for LPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.02% for LPX’s stock, with a 1.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) Right Now?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.42x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) by analysts is $63.89, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for LPX is 70.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of LPX was 879.04K shares.

LPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) has surged by 0.56 when compared to previous closing price of 59.34, but the company has seen a -0.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LPX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LPX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $63 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2023.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPX reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for LPX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to LPX, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

LPX Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPX fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.18. In addition, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation saw 0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPX starting from Gottung Lizanne C, who sale 3,587 shares at the price of $62.52 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gottung Lizanne C now owns 27,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, valued at $224,259 using the latest closing price.

Gottung Lizanne C, the Director of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, sale 7,635 shares at $75.02 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Gottung Lizanne C is holding 31,522 shares at $572,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.04 for the present operating margin

+38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 71.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.55. Equity return is now at value 73.70, with 43.70 for asset returns.

Based on Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.61. Total debt to assets is 16.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.