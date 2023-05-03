The -13.88% Decline of Logitech International S.A.’s (LOGI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, LOGI stock has gone up by 13.72%, with a monthly gain of 9.08% and a quarterly surge of 8.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Logitech International S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.87% for LOGI’s stock, with a 14.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is above average at 24.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is $62.42, which is -$8.16 below the current market price. The public float for LOGI is 159.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LOGI on May 03, 2023 was 528.61K shares.

LOGI) stock’s latest price update

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI)’s stock price has soared by 3.85 in relation to previous closing price of 60.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 01/24/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of LOGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOGI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LOGI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LOGI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $56 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

LOGI Trading at 14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +10.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOGI rose by +13.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.94. In addition, Logitech International S.A. saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOGI starting from Harnett Samantha, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $56.36 back on Apr 26. After this action, Harnett Samantha now owns 14,784 shares of Logitech International S.A., valued at $140,891 using the latest closing price.

Arunkundrum Prakash, the of Logitech International S.A., sale 5,831 shares at $65.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Arunkundrum Prakash is holding 63,000 shares at $379,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+39.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Logitech International S.A. stands at +11.76. The total capital return value is set at 32.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.02. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.72. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.