The -13.88% Decline of Element Solutions Inc’s (ESI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has seen a 2.04% increase in the past week, with a -6.89% drop in the past month, and a -12.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for ESI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.60% for ESI’s stock, with a -4.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Right Now?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ESI is at 1.33.

The public float for ESI is 224.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume for ESI on May 03, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

ESI) stock’s latest price update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.34 in comparison to its previous close of 18.41, however, the company has experienced a 2.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ESI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ESI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

ESI Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.23. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw -1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from FRANKLIN MARTIN E, who purchase 135,000 shares at the price of $18.90 back on Nov 18. After this action, FRANKLIN MARTIN E now owns 1,037,000 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $2,551,500 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN MARTIN E, the Director of Element Solutions Inc, purchase 350,000 shares at $19.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FRANKLIN MARTIN E is holding 902,000 shares at $6,699,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.00 for the present operating margin

+54.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at +2.74. The total capital return value is set at 26.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.05. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 145.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.29. Total debt to assets is 35.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.93.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.