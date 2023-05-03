Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TENB is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TENB is $47.67, which is $12.79 above than the current price. The public float for TENB is 110.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. The average trading volume of TENB on May 03, 2023 was 946.51K shares.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.87 in relation to its previous close of 36.34. However, the company has experienced a -5.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/25/23 that Tenable Stock Sinks on Weak Outlook. Spending Trends Are a Concern.

TENB’s Market Performance

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has seen a -5.83% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.24% decline in the past month and a -14.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for TENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.78% for TENB’s stock, with a -14.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $44 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to TENB, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

TENB Trading at -21.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -24.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.07. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw -9.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Zecher Linda Kay, who sale 3,320 shares at the price of $36.49 back on Apr 27. After this action, Zecher Linda Kay now owns 2,602 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $121,147 using the latest closing price.

Yoran Amit, the President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 18,034 shares at $47.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Yoran Amit is holding 204,257 shares at $858,779 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.54 for the present operating margin

+77.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenable Holdings Inc. stands at -13.50. The total capital return value is set at -9.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.97. Equity return is now at value -32.90, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), the company’s capital structure generated 156.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.97. Total debt to assets is 29.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.