Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) has decreased by -1.08 when compared to last closing price of 36.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/31/22 that Tempur Sealy Stock Falls on Downbeat Sales Forecast

Is It Worth Investing in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Right Now?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TPX is at 1.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TPX is $44.30, which is $8.11 above the current market price. The public float for TPX is 166.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.12% of that float. The average trading volume for TPX on May 03, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

TPX’s Market Performance

The stock of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has seen a 2.32% increase in the past week, with a -7.34% drop in the past month, and a -10.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for TPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.85% for TPX’s stock, with a 11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPX

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for TPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TPX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

TPX Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.15. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc. saw 6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Rao Bhaskar, who sale 18,682 shares at the price of $40.01 back on Jan 31. After this action, Rao Bhaskar now owns 297,988 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc., valued at $747,405 using the latest closing price.

Rao Bhaskar, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Tempur Sealy International Inc., sale 13,811 shares at $40.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Rao Bhaskar is holding 316,670 shares at $553,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value -391.70, with 10.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.