Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.69.

The average price predicted for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) by analysts is $135.04, which is $9.34 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 164.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of TTWO was 1.70M shares.

TTWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) has decreased by -2.03 when compared to last closing price of 124.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that Videogame Makers Are Hitting Reset

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO’s stock has fallen by -4.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.94% and a quarterly rise of 7.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.02% for TTWO’s stock, with a 5.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $120 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTWO reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for TTWO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 14th, 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Outperform” to TTWO, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

TTWO Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO fell by -4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.02. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. saw 16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Slatoff Karl, who sale 68,351 shares at the price of $122.12 back on Apr 13. After this action, Slatoff Karl now owns 262,678 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., valued at $8,347,154 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., sale 68,351 shares at $122.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 262,678 shares at $8,347,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.