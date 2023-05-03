Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) has decreased by -12.59 when compared to last closing price of 26.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -19.97% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) is above average at 754.84x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is $30.17, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for SYM is 42.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYM on May 03, 2023 was 589.13K shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

The stock of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen a -19.97% decrease in the past week, with a 2.45% rise in the past month, and a 49.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.94% for SYM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.68% for SYM stock, with a simple moving average of 50.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $35 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SYM, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

SYM Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -19.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.40. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 95.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 2,297 shares at the price of $23.02 back on Apr 04. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 144,522 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $52,866 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the of Symbotic Inc., sale 2,815 shares at $23.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 146,819 shares at $65,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc. stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -4.30, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.