Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) has decreased by -5.61 when compared to last closing price of 39.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is 2.72.

The public float for SGRY is 53.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGRY on May 03, 2023 was 635.33K shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

SGRY’s stock has seen a -5.90% decrease for the week, with a 7.80% rise in the past month and a 11.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for Surgery Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.91% for SGRY stock, with a simple moving average of 19.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $43 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGRY reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for SGRY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SGRY, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

SGRY Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.63. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw 33.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Evans Jason Eric, who sale 7,674 shares at the price of $34.26 back on Mar 31. After this action, Evans Jason Eric now owns 426,790 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $262,911 using the latest closing price.

Evans Jason Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 99 shares at $30.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Evans Jason Eric is holding 414,056 shares at $2,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc. stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.