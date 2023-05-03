Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) is $31.08, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for SQSP is 82.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SQSP on May 03, 2023 was 715.71K shares.

SQSP) stock’s latest price update

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP)’s stock price has plunge by -9.70relation to previous closing price of 31.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/07/23 that Squarespace Stock Surges as Revenue Tops Estimates

SQSP’s Market Performance

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has experienced a -10.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.55% drop in the past month, and a 17.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for SQSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.85% for SQSP stock, with a simple moving average of 19.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQSP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SQSP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SQSP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQSP reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for SQSP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

SQSP Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQSP fell by -9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.67. In addition, Squarespace Inc. saw 26.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQSP starting from KLEIN JONATHAN D, who sale 53,758 shares at the price of $27.28 back on Mar 16. After this action, KLEIN JONATHAN D now owns 691,682 shares of Squarespace Inc., valued at $1,466,518 using the latest closing price.

KLEIN JONATHAN D, the Director of Squarespace Inc., sale 28,446 shares at $27.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that KLEIN JONATHAN D is holding 745,440 shares at $768,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.54 for the present operating margin

+79.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Squarespace Inc. stands at -29.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value 203.00, with -27.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.39 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.