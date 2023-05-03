Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) by analysts is $74.18, which is $25.78 above the current market price. The public float for SPT is 46.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.41% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of SPT was 709.82K shares.

SPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) has decreased by -3.65 when compared to last closing price of 50.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPT’s Market Performance

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has seen a -3.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.63% decline in the past month and a -24.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for SPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.08% for SPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $53 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPT reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for SPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SPT, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

SPT Trading at -16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -17.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.04. In addition, Sprout Social Inc. saw -14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Howard Justyn Russell, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $51.07 back on Apr 10. After this action, Howard Justyn Russell now owns 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc., valued at $1,021,442 using the latest closing price.

Del Preto Joseph, the CFO and Treasurer of Sprout Social Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $53.51 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Del Preto Joseph is holding 147,613 shares at $80,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.36 for the present operating margin

+76.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc. stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.75. Equity return is now at value -35.50, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.27. Total debt to assets is 7.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.