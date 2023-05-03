Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL)’s stock price has plunge by -4.35relation to previous closing price of 3.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -35.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SMFL is $8.00, The public float for SMFL is 0.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.72% of that float. The average trading volume for SMFL on May 03, 2023 was 18.60K shares.

SMFL’s Market Performance

The stock of Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) has seen a -35.43% decrease in the past week, with a -57.52% drop in the past month, and a -64.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 46.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.98% for SMFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -46.09% for SMFL stock, with a simple moving average of -81.32% for the last 200 days.

SMFL Trading at -57.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.76%, as shares sank -58.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFL fell by -35.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Smart for Life Inc. saw -73.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMFL starting from Trilogy Capital Group, LLC, who sale 1,161,000 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 16. After this action, Trilogy Capital Group, LLC now owns 5,229,000 shares of Smart for Life Inc., valued at $298,377 using the latest closing price.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR, the Executive Chairman of Smart for Life Inc., sale 1,161,000 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Cervantes Alfonso J. JR is holding 5,229,000 shares at $298,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.