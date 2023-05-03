SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN)’s stock price has surge by 7.17relation to previous closing price of 22.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value is 0.94. Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) is $28.50, which is $0.03 above the current market price. The public float for SIBN is 33.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIBN on May 03, 2023 was 254.93K shares.

SIBN’s Market Performance

SIBN’s stock has seen a 10.85% increase for the week, with a 23.13% rise in the past month and a 42.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for SI-BONE Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.07% for SIBN stock, with a simple moving average of 45.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIBN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SIBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIBN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIBN reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for SIBN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SIBN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

SIBN Trading at 21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +24.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIBN rose by +10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.11. In addition, SI-BONE Inc. saw 78.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIBN starting from RECUPERO ANTHONY J, who sale 1,712 shares at the price of $19.28 back on Apr 03. After this action, RECUPERO ANTHONY J now owns 227,815 shares of SI-BONE Inc., valued at $33,010 using the latest closing price.

Maheshwari Anshul, the Chief Financial Officer of SI-BONE Inc., sale 1,229 shares at $19.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Maheshwari Anshul is holding 159,697 shares at $23,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.02 for the present operating margin

+85.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for SI-BONE Inc. stands at -57.57. The total capital return value is set at -38.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -56.40, with -37.20 for asset returns.

Based on SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN), the company’s capital structure generated 40.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.63. Total debt to assets is 25.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.