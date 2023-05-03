Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has seen a -11.18% decrease in the past week, with a -15.04% drop in the past month, and a -18.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for SSTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.41% for SSTK stock, with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) Right Now?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The public float for SSTK is 23.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.14% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of SSTK was 472.86K shares.

SSTK) stock’s latest price update

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.24 in relation to its previous close of 67.22. However, the company has experienced a -11.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSTK

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SSTK, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

SSTK Trading at -14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK fell by -11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.86. In addition, Shutterstock Inc. saw 17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Oringer Jonathan, who sale 5,400 shares at the price of $75.24 back on Apr 14. After this action, Oringer Jonathan now owns 11,449,354 shares of Shutterstock Inc., valued at $406,296 using the latest closing price.

Oringer Jonathan, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Shutterstock Inc., sale 100 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Oringer Jonathan is holding 11,437,362 shares at $7,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.