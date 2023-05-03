Should You Invest in Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Now?

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HOMB is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HOMB is $25.50, which is $5.27 above the current market price. The public float for HOMB is 189.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.10% of that float. The average trading volume for HOMB on May 03, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

HOMB) stock’s latest price update

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB)’s stock price has decreased by -4.89 compared to its previous closing price of 21.27. However, the company has seen a -3.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HOMB’s Market Performance

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) has seen a -3.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.82% decline in the past month and a -15.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for HOMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.00% for HOMB’s stock, with a -13.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOMB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HOMB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HOMB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $28 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to HOMB, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

HOMB Trading at -8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOMB fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.23. In addition, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) saw -11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOMB starting from French Tracy, who sale 51,367 shares at the price of $24.21 back on Dec 05. After this action, French Tracy now owns 165,949 shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), valued at $1,243,595 using the latest closing price.

Hickman James Pat, the Director of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), sale 7,800 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Hickman James Pat is holding 116,100 shares at $198,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stands at +28.96. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.47. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB), the company’s capital structure generated 35.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.44. Total debt to assets is 5.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.