Should You Invest in eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Now?

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 116.53x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for EXPI is at 2.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EXPI is $17.00, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for EXPI is 70.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.83% of that float. The average trading volume for EXPI on May 03, 2023 was 772.18K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

EXPI) stock’s latest price update

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.76 in relation to its previous close of 11.42. However, the company has experienced a 12.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EXPI’s Market Performance

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has experienced a 12.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.72% drop in the past month, and a -25.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for EXPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.45% for EXPI’s stock, with a -4.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $53 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2021.

EXPI Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.91. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc. saw 12.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from SANFORD PENNY, who sale 7,467 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Apr 21. After this action, SANFORD PENNY now owns 27,144,811 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc., valued at $89,626 using the latest closing price.

SANFORD PENNY, the 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc., sale 11,765 shares at $12.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that SANFORD PENNY is holding 27,152,278 shares at $141,469 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc. stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.66 and the total asset turnover is 11.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.