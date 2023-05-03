Should You Invest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Now?

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BFAM is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BFAM is $83.56, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for BFAM is 57.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.62% of that float. The average trading volume for BFAM on May 03, 2023 was 439.49K shares.

BFAM) stock’s latest price update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM)’s stock price has plunge by 6.77relation to previous closing price of 74.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that Tech Investors Can Rent the Dip

BFAM’s Market Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has seen a 8.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.98% gain in the past month and a 0.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for BFAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.89% for BFAM’s stock, with a 9.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFAM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BFAM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BFAM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $75 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFAM reach a price target of $114. The rating they have provided for BFAM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to BFAM, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

BFAM Trading at 1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFAM rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.20. In addition, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. saw 25.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFAM starting from Burke Mary Lou, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Burke Mary Lou now owns 35,674 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., valued at $262,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.26 for the present operating margin

+18.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. stands at +3.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM), the company’s capital structure generated 181.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 48.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.