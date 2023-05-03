Should You Invest in Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Now?

The public float for BORR is 200.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.10% of that float. The average trading volume for BORR on May 03, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

The stock price of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) has plunged by -5.26 when compared to previous closing price of 7.03, but the company has seen a -3.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR’s stock has fallen by -3.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.14% and a quarterly rise of 11.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.40% for Borr Drilling Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.36% for BORR’s stock, with a 29.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BORR Trading at -7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -17.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 34.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.