Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.00 in relation to its previous close of 7.40. However, the company has experienced a -1.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Right Now?

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) is $11.10, which is $4.07 above the current market price. The public float for WTTR is 75.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTTR on May 03, 2023 was 927.60K shares.

WTTR’s Market Performance

WTTR stock saw an increase of -1.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.01% and a quarterly increase of -19.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.50% for WTTR’s stock, with a -9.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTTR reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for WTTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

WTTR Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.34. In addition, Select Energy Services Inc. saw -23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Szymanski Brian, who sale 2,150 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Dec 14. After this action, Szymanski Brian now owns 89,422 shares of Select Energy Services Inc., valued at $17,952 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.76 for the present operating margin

+11.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Energy Services Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.47. Total debt to assets is 6.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.