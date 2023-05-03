Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Stock Observes -16.70% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has seen a 5.14% increase in the past week, with a -6.61% drop in the past month, and a -15.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for RGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.24% for RGEN’s stock, with a -16.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) is above average at 48.47x. The 36-month beta value for RGEN is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RGEN is $207.25, which is $55.04 above than the current price. The public float for RGEN is 55.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.80% of that float. The average trading volume of RGEN on May 03, 2023 was 575.14K shares.

RGEN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) has jumped by 2.40 compared to previous close of 153.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGEN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGEN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $230 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGEN reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for RGEN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RGEN, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

RGEN Trading at -7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGEN rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.88. In addition, Repligen Corporation saw -7.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGEN starting from Snodgres Jon, who sale 5,647 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Feb 16. After this action, Snodgres Jon now owns 29,325 shares of Repligen Corporation, valued at $1,129,400 using the latest closing price.

Hunt Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Repligen Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $200.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Hunt Anthony is holding 178,265 shares at $5,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.60 for the present operating margin

+53.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repligen Corporation stands at +23.20. The total capital return value is set at 9.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Repligen Corporation (RGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 22.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.