Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.74 in comparison to its previous close of 11.44, however, the company has experienced a -11.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Right Now?

The public float for RLAY is 118.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLAY on May 03, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY stock saw a decrease of -11.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -36.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -51.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.53% for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.90% for RLAY’s stock, with a -45.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to RLAY, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

RLAY Trading at -33.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -38.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY fell by -11.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.36. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw -30.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Bergstrom Donald A, who sale 1,383 shares at the price of $11.16 back on Apr 28. After this action, Bergstrom Donald A now owns 242,701 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $15,434 using the latest closing price.

Adams Brian, the Chief Legal Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 863 shares at $11.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Adams Brian is holding 134,882 shares at $9,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Equity return is now at value -32.50, with -28.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.