REE Automotive Ltd.’s (REE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, REE stock has gone up by 16.04%, with a monthly gain of 4.45% and a quarterly plunge of -32.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.53% for REE Automotive Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.26% for REE’s stock, with a -47.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

The average price predicted for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) by analysts is $1.69, which is $1.35 above the current market price. The public float for REE is 202.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of REE was 554.71K shares.

REE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) has jumped by 18.22 compared to previous close of 0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to REE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

REE Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE rose by +16.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3205. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Equity return is now at value -51.70, with -43.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.