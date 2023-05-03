Real-Time Update: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has seen a -1.98% decrease in the past week, with a -0.17% drop in the past month, and a -8.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for NBIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for NBIX’s stock, with a -6.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NBIX is $125.63, which is $24.92 above the current price. The public float for NBIX is 94.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NBIX on May 03, 2023 was 729.70K shares.

NBIX) stock’s latest price update

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 103.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $132 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBIX reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for NBIX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NBIX, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

NBIX Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.18. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -15.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from Cooke Julie, who sale 100 shares at the price of $103.82 back on Apr 25. After this action, Cooke Julie now owns 27,561 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $10,382 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS EIRY, the Chief Medical Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 14,400 shares at $103.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that ROBERTS EIRY is holding 26,644 shares at $1,490,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.84 for the present operating margin

+97.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 13.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.