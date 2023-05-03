Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Stock Faces 5.36% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, QFIN stock has gone up by 3.20%, with a monthly decline of -13.61% and a quarterly plunge of -30.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.93% for Qifu Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.46% for QFIN stock, with a simple moving average of -1.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Right Now?

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QFIN is at 0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QFIN is $192.18, which is $10.45 above the current market price. The public float for QFIN is 142.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for QFIN on May 03, 2023 was 919.79K shares.

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.84 compared to its previous closing price of 17.99. However, the company has seen a 3.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $20.80 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QFIN reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for QFIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Buy” to QFIN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

QFIN Trading at -10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -14.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.16. In addition, Qifu Technology Inc. saw -17.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.02 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qifu Technology Inc. stands at +24.31. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.