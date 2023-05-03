Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) by analysts is $83.73, which is $21.77 above the current market price. The public float for PRTA is 45.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.18% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PRTA was 421.96K shares.

PRTA) stock’s latest price update

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.56 compared to its previous closing price of 52.51. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRTA’s Market Performance

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has experienced a 19.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 31.07% rise in the past month, and a 18.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for PRTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.15% for PRTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTA stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for PRTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRTA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $80 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTA reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for PRTA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to PRTA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

PRTA Trading at 25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +31.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTA rose by +19.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.59. In addition, Prothena Corporation plc saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTA starting from Malecek Michael J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $53.46 back on Apr 26. After this action, Malecek Michael J now owns 0 shares of Prothena Corporation plc, valued at $267,292 using the latest closing price.

Walker Karin L, the Chief Accounting Officer of Prothena Corporation plc, sale 5,000 shares at $52.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Walker Karin L is holding 0 shares at $264,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-244.05 for the present operating margin

+87.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prothena Corporation plc stands at -216.95. The total capital return value is set at -23.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.37. Equity return is now at value -25.00, with -19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.