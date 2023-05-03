Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) by analysts is $34.50, which is $10.47 above the current market price. The public float for PTGX is 48.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.99% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of PTGX was 1.74M shares.

PTGX) stock’s latest price update

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX)’s stock price has increased by 0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 23.55. However, the company has seen a 2.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PTGX’s Market Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has seen a 2.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.17% gain in the past month and a 78.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for PTGX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.87% for PTGX stock, with a simple moving average of 87.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $21 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTGX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for PTGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PTGX, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

PTGX Trading at 14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.45. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw 117.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-494.24 for the present operating margin

+96.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stands at -479.26. The total capital return value is set at -50.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.96. Equity return is now at value -49.50, with -42.90 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.