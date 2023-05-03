Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PFG is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 9 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PFG is $76.07, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for PFG is 241.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume for PFG on May 03, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

PFG) stock’s latest price update

Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PFG)’s stock price has dropped by -3.64 in relation to previous closing price of 73.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 06/11/22 that ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

PFG’s Market Performance

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) has seen a -2.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.08% decline in the past month and a -22.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for PFG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.70% for PFG’s stock, with a -11.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $78 based on the research report published on May 01st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFG reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for PFG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 25th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to PFG, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

PFG Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.69. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc. saw -15.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFG starting from HELTON SANDRA L, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $80.02 back on Oct 19. After this action, HELTON SANDRA L now owns 35,747 shares of Principal Financial Group Inc., valued at $80,020 using the latest closing price.

HELTON SANDRA L, the Director of Principal Financial Group Inc., sale 14,033 shares at $80.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that HELTON SANDRA L is holding 18,245 shares at $1,123,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Principal Financial Group Inc. stands at +27.51. The total capital return value is set at 57.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.19. Equity return is now at value 50.00, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG), the company’s capital structure generated 43.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.34. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.