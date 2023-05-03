Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 9.48. However, the company has seen a 2.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Right Now?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PLYA is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PLYA is $13.17, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for PLYA is 127.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume for PLYA on May 03, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

PLYA’s Market Performance

The stock of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has seen a 2.91% increase in the past week, with a -0.63% drop in the past month, and a 25.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for PLYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.83% for PLYA’s stock, with a 34.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLYA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLYA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLYA reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PLYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLYA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

PLYA Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLYA rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.28. In addition, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. saw 46.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLYA starting from Maliassas Gregory, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $9.08 back on Mar 09. After this action, Maliassas Gregory now owns 332,688 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., valued at $136,200 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Karl Mr., the Director of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., sale 40,000 shares at $9.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Peterson Karl Mr. is holding 2,654,033 shares at $382,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+36.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stands at +6.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.23. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA), the company’s capital structure generated 160.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 51.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.