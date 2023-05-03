Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCRX is 0.74.

The public float for PCRX is 45.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCRX on May 03, 2023 was 567.85K shares.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.99 compared to its previous closing price of 46.45. However, the company has seen a -4.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Flexion and Adamas Surge. The Small-Cap Pharma Firms Are Being Acquired.

PCRX’s Market Performance

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has experienced a -4.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.19% rise in the past month, and a 4.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for PCRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.63% for PCRX’s stock, with a -10.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCRX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCRX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $60 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCRX reach a price target of $66. The rating they have provided for PCRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCRX, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

PCRX Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCRX fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.90. In addition, Pacira BioSciences Inc. saw 9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCRX starting from Brege Laura, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $40.72 back on Apr 03. After this action, Brege Laura now owns 10,147 shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc., valued at $285,040 using the latest closing price.

MOLLOY ANTHONY, the Chief Lgl & Compliance Officer of Pacira BioSciences Inc., sale 546 shares at $38.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that MOLLOY ANTHONY is holding 19,450 shares at $20,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.64 for the present operating margin

+61.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacira BioSciences Inc. stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 98.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.62. Total debt to assets is 45.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.