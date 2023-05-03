Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OHI is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OHI is $29.50, which is $2.77 above the current price. The public float for OHI is 233.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on May 03, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

OHI) stock’s latest price update

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 26.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OHI’s Market Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has seen a 1.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.17% decline in the past month and a -9.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for OHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.06% for OHI’s stock, with a -9.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to OHI, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

OHI Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.09. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.88. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.53. Total debt to assets is 56.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.