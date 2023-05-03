Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has seen a -4.22% decrease in the past week, with a -7.32% drop in the past month, and a -23.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for OII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.36% for OII’s stock, with a 12.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Right Now?

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OII is 2.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OII is 98.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OII on May 03, 2023 was 960.61K shares.

OII) stock’s latest price update

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII)’s stock price has decreased by -4.94 compared to its previous closing price of 17.19. However, the company has seen a -4.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OII reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for OII stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to OII, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

OII Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.54. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw -6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from Childress Earl, who sale 9,251 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Mar 30. After this action, Childress Earl now owns 79,391 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $161,874 using the latest closing price.

Beachy Karen H, the Director of Oceaneering International Inc., sale 9,500 shares at $17.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Beachy Karen H is holding 30,386 shares at $167,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.