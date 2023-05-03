NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) has plunged by -5.62 when compared to previous closing price of 8.54, but the company has seen a -4.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SMR is $13.50, which is $5.44 above the current market price. The public float for SMR is 35.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.14% of that float. The average trading volume for SMR on May 03, 2023 was 530.57K shares.

SMR’s Market Performance

SMR’s stock has seen a -4.84% decrease for the week, with a -11.33% drop in the past month and a -24.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for NuScale Power Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.52% for SMR’s stock, with a -28.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SMR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMR reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SMR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to SMR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

SMR Trading at -12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMR fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.67. In addition, NuScale Power Corporation saw -21.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMR starting from Murgo Rudy, who sale 622 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Apr 10. After this action, Murgo Rudy now owns 7,228 shares of NuScale Power Corporation, valued at $5,132 using the latest closing price.

Murgo Rudy, the Treasurer of NuScale Power Corporation, sale 800 shares at $9.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Murgo Rudy is holding 7,128 shares at $7,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1948.45 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuScale Power Corporation stands at -219.54. The total capital return value is set at -97.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.69. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with -8.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.