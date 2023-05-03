NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is $70.50, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 213.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on May 03, 2023 was 2.11M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has plunged by -2.29 when compared to previous closing price of 63.69, but the company has seen a 1.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that NetApp to Cut 8% of Its Work Force

NTAP’s Market Performance

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen a 1.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.54% decline in the past month and a -6.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.51% for NTAP stock, with a simple moving average of -6.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $58 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2023.

NTAP Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.40. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $64.50 back on Apr 10. After this action, Kurian George now owns 142,670 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $145,125 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $64.27 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Kurian George is holding 144,920 shares at $144,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.13 for the present operating margin

+66.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 33.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.28. Equity return is now at value 135.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on NetApp Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 350.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.82. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.