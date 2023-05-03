Navigating the Volatility of Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) Stock

The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has seen a -1.02% decrease in the past week, with a -11.92% drop in the past month, and a -15.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for RHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.82% for RHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33.

The public float for RHI is 105.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.16% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of RHI was 975.66K shares.

RHI) stock’s latest price update

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 73.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that A Worrying Sign for the Job Market in This Company’s Earnings

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $70 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RHI reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for RHI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RHI, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

RHI Trading at -7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.13. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw -3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $80.94 back on Mar 03. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 217,049 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $1,011,812 using the latest closing price.

Kempthorne Dirk A, the Director of Robert Half International Inc., sale 3,456 shares at $80.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Kempthorne Dirk A is holding 10,828 shares at $278,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Equity return is now at value 45.40, with 23.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.