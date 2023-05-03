Navigating the Volatility of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) Stock

The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has gone up by 4.06% for the week, with a 16.82% rise in the past month and a 32.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.32% for ITCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.01% for ITCI stock, with a simple moving average of 24.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is $72.29, which is $11.49 above the current market price. The public float for ITCI is 92.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ITCI on May 03, 2023 was 880.40K shares.

ITCI stock's latest price update

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI)'s stock price has declined by 0.16% in relation to previous closing price of 63.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $80 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITCI reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for ITCI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to ITCI, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

ITCI Trading at 19.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.67. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. saw 19.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $63.00 back on Apr 17. After this action, VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L now owns 9,345 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., valued at $630,000 using the latest closing price.

Neumann Mark, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., sale 15,604 shares at $54.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Neumann Mark is holding 45,339 shares at $847,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.32 for the present operating margin

+91.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stands at -102.37. The total capital return value is set at -47.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -35.90, with -31.90 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.