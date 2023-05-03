National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN): A Technical Analysis

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is $48.67, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for NNN is 177.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNN on May 03, 2023 was 969.46K shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.07 in comparison to its previous close of 43.26, however, the company has experienced a 0.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NNN’s Market Performance

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) has experienced a 0.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.08% drop in the past month, and a -8.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for NNN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.13% for NNN’s stock, with a -3.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $50 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNN reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for NNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to NNN, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

NNN Trading at -0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.14. In addition, National Retail Properties Inc. saw -5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from HABICHT KEVIN B, who sale 10,520 shares at the price of $48.06 back on Aug 12. After this action, HABICHT KEVIN B now owns 203,717 shares of National Retail Properties Inc., valued at $505,591 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Retail Properties Inc. stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.