Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC)’s stock price has plunge by -9.00relation to previous closing price of 31.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Right Now?

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NSSC is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NSSC is $39.25, which is $10.14 above the current market price. The public float for NSSC is 30.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.86% of that float. The average trading volume for NSSC on May 03, 2023 was 469.84K shares.

NSSC’s Market Performance

NSSC stock saw a decrease of -12.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.54% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.58% for NSSC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSSC

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSSC reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for NSSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NSSC, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

NSSC Trading at -13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSSC fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.29. In addition, Napco Security Technologies Inc. saw 5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSSC starting from SOLOWAY RICHARD, who sale 287,500 shares at the price of $31.50 back on Feb 15. After this action, SOLOWAY RICHARD now owns 3,696,010 shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc., valued at $9,056,250 using the latest closing price.

BUCHEL KEVIN S, the Executive Vice President of Napco Security Technologies Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $31.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that BUCHEL KEVIN S is holding 99,829 shares at $393,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSSC

Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.