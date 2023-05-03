Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) has seen a 4.78% increase in the past week, with a -0.05% drop in the past month, and a -18.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for MITQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.45% for MITQ’s stock, with a -13.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) Right Now?

The public float for MITQ is 7.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MITQ on May 03, 2023 was 90.63K shares.

MITQ) stock’s latest price update

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.06 in relation to its previous close of 0.95. However, the company has experienced a 4.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MITQ Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITQ rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9836. In addition, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. saw -11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITQ starting from RAFNSON PHILIP L., who purchase 41,700 shares at the price of $1.20 back on May 27. After this action, RAFNSON PHILIP L. now owns 2,074,828 shares of Moving iMage Technologies Inc., valued at $49,877 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT BEVAN, the EVP Operations of Moving iMage Technologies Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that WRIGHT BEVAN is holding 600,630 shares at $12,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.60 for the present operating margin

+23.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. stands at -7.33. The total capital return value is set at -31.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.54. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 16.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.