Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has seen a 8.87% increase in the past week, with a 31.89% gain in the past month, and a 48.56% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.55% for MORF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.72% for MORF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 56.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for MORF is $73.88, which is $23.8 above the current market price. The public float for MORF is 31.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.81% of that float. The average trading volume for MORF on May 03, 2023 was 542.67K shares.

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF)’s stock price has soared by 3.28 in relation to previous closing price of 48.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MORF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MORF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MORF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MORF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $44 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MORF reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for MORF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to MORF, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

MORF Trading at 20.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +40.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORF rose by +9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.21. In addition, Morphic Holding Inc. saw 87.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORF starting from SCHEGERIN MARC, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $54.71 back on Apr 25. After this action, SCHEGERIN MARC now owns 24,136 shares of Morphic Holding Inc., valued at $2,735,500 using the latest closing price.

Rogers Bruce, the President of Morphic Holding Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $53.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Rogers Bruce is holding 117,055 shares at $1,602,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.53 for the present operating margin

+98.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphic Holding Inc. stands at -83.38. The total capital return value is set at -18.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.06. Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.