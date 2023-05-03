MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) is $10.63, which is $5.2 above the current market price. The public float for MDXG is 108.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDXG on May 03, 2023 was 508.80K shares.

MDXG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) has increased by 32.68 when compared to last closing price of 3.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MDXG’s Market Performance

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has seen a 42.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 51.35% gain in the past month and a 30.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for MDXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.99% for MDXG’s stock, with a 45.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDXG reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for MDXG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MDXG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

MDXG Trading at 35.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +56.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG rose by +41.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.58. In addition, MiMedx Group Inc. saw 81.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from Carlson Peter M, who sale 6,094 shares at the price of $3.74 back on Apr 25. After this action, Carlson Peter M now owns 662,411 shares of MiMedx Group Inc., valued at $22,816 using the latest closing price.

Hulse William Frank IV, the General Counsel and CAO of MiMedx Group Inc., sale 5,988 shares at $3.74 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Hulse William Frank IV is holding 462,434 shares at $22,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.32 for the present operating margin

+81.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for MiMedx Group Inc. stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at -18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.35. Equity return is now at value 251.30, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Based on MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.