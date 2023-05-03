Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) is $13.00, The public float for MCOM is 5.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCOM on May 03, 2023 was 832.68K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MCOM) stock’s latest price update

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MCOM’s Market Performance

MCOM’s stock has fallen by -11.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -67.07% and a quarterly drop of -92.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.22% for Micromobility.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.71% for MCOM’s stock, with a -94.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCOM Trading at -78.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.10%, as shares sank -61.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCOM fell by -12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5635. In addition, Micromobility.com Inc. saw -85.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-399.27 for the present operating margin

-172.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micromobility.com Inc. stands at -528.21. Equity return is now at value 238.40, with -229.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.