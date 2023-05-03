Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRCY is 1.00.

The public float for MRCY is 56.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% of that float. On May 03, 2023, MRCY’s average trading volume was 278.68K shares.

MRCY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) has decreased by -17.23 when compared to last closing price of 45.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -19.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Military Chip Maker Mercury Systems Up For Sale

MRCY’s Market Performance

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has experienced a -19.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.21% drop in the past month, and a -33.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for MRCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.60% for MRCY stock, with a simple moving average of -24.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRCY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MRCY by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MRCY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $54 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRCY reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for MRCY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to MRCY, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on May 31st of the previous year.

MRCY Trading at -25.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRCY fell by -18.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.41. In addition, Mercury Systems Inc. saw -16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRCY starting from ASLETT MARK, who sale 4,780 shares at the price of $52.81 back on Feb 22. After this action, ASLETT MARK now owns 508,858 shares of Mercury Systems Inc., valued at $252,449 using the latest closing price.

CAMBRIA CHRISTOPHER C, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of Mercury Systems Inc., sale 419 shares at $52.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that CAMBRIA CHRISTOPHER C is holding 116,567 shares at $22,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRCY

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.