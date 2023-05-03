Make Informed Decisions with Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Stock Updates

In the past week, TXRH stock has gone up by 4.96%, with a monthly gain of 4.85% and a quarterly surge of 12.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Texas Roadhouse Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for TXRH’s stock, with a 16.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is above average at 28.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) is $111.10, which is -$2.36 below the current market price. The public float for TXRH is 66.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TXRH on May 03, 2023 was 845.80K shares.

TXRH) stock’s latest price update

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH)’s stock price has increased by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 112.21. However, the company has seen a 4.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TXRH, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

TXRH Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.99. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc. saw 24.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Jacobsen S. Chris, who sale 3,487 shares at the price of $110.06 back on Apr 04. After this action, Jacobsen S. Chris now owns 23,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc., valued at $383,779 using the latest closing price.

WIDMER KATHY, the Director of Texas Roadhouse Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $105.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that WIDMER KATHY is holding 15,700 shares at $105,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+12.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stands at +6.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.32. Equity return is now at value 27.30, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 74.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.66. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.