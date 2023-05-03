Make Informed Decisions with Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Stock Updates

The stock of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has seen a 3.52% increase in the past week, with a 2.18% gain in the past month, and a 1.87% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for GPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.97% for GPC’s stock, with a 3.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Right Now?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GPC is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GPC is $178.33, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for GPC is 137.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume for GPC on May 03, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

GPC) stock’s latest price update

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.02 in relation to its previous close of 170.92. However, the company has experienced a 3.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $164 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPC reach a price target of $186. The rating they have provided for GPC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to GPC, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

GPC Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.17. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from Donahue Paul D, who purchase 1,600 shares at the price of $156.08 back on Mar 24. After this action, Donahue Paul D now owns 59,727 shares of Genuine Parts Company, valued at $249,728 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Company stands at +5.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Company (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 117.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.01. Total debt to assets is 26.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.