Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) has dropped by -4.82 compared to previous close of 20.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is $28.30, which is $8.58 above the current market price. The public float for MGY is 181.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGY on May 03, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

MGY’s Market Performance

The stock of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has seen a -3.90% decrease in the past week, with a -8.78% drop in the past month, and a -15.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.04% for MGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.72% for MGY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $32 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGY reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for MGY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to MGY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

MGY Trading at -7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.95. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw -14.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from Walker John B, who sale 7,500,000 shares at the price of $24.26 back on Nov 08. After this action, Walker John B now owns 8,296,077 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $181,950,000 using the latest closing price.

EnerVest, Ltd., the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 7,500,000 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that EnerVest, Ltd. is holding 8,296,077 shares at $181,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.37 for the present operating margin

+73.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stands at +52.27. The total capital return value is set at 59.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.68. Equity return is now at value 73.80, with 40.80 for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 15.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.