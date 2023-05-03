LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) by analysts is $16.63, which is $7.7 above the current market price. The public float for LXU is 56.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On May 03, 2023, the average trading volume of LXU was 855.88K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

LXU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) has surged by 2.49 when compared to previous closing price of 8.82, but the company has seen a 1.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

LXU’s Market Performance

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has experienced a 1.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.16% drop in the past month, and a -27.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for LXU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for LXU stock, with a simple moving average of -32.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LXU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LXU in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXU reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for LXU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to LXU, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

LXU Trading at -16.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXU rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, LSB Industries Inc. saw -32.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXU starting from LSB Funding LLC, who sale 15,977,500 shares at the price of $12.99 back on Nov 10. After this action, LSB Funding LLC now owns 1,672,500 shares of LSB Industries Inc., valued at $207,608,440 using the latest closing price.

LSB Funding LLC, the 10% Owner of LSB Industries Inc., sale 600,000 shares at $12.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that LSB Funding LLC is holding 17,650,000 shares at $7,390,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.26 for the present operating margin

+38.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for LSB Industries Inc. stands at +25.55. The total capital return value is set at 26.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.64. Equity return is now at value 42.50, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on LSB Industries Inc. (LXU), the company’s capital structure generated 145.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.27. Total debt to assets is 48.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.